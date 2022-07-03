Mint director Gibson honors two CCAC ex-members

For inclusion in his membership recognition, Uram also chose a 3-inch bronze duplicate of the 2016 congressional gold medal recognizing the Office of Strategic Services, the World War II forerunner of the Central Intelligence Agency, with the medal’s reverse facing out.

Framed displays presented to Uram and Stevens-Sollman as CCAC members each include a 3-inch bronze medal depicting the first secretary of the Treasury, Alexander Hamilton, with the portrait obverse facing out.

Pennsylvania sculptor Jeanne Stevens-Sollman served two four-year terms as a CCAC member representing the concerns of the general public.

Two-term members of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee — Pennsylvania collector Thomas J. Uram and Pennsylvania medallic sculptor Jeanne Stevens-Sollman — were recognized for their service June 14 by Ventris C. Gibson, the day before the U.S. Senate confirmed Gibson to a five-year-term as the 40th director of the United States Mint.

Both Uram and Stevens-Sollman were CCAC appointees serving the interests of the general public.

Uram was recommended for his first four-year-term in 2012 by Speaker of the House John Boehner and named by Treasury Secretary Timothy F. Geithner; and for his second term in 2016, recommended by Speaker of the House Paul D. Ryan and named by Geithner. Uram was appointed CCAC chairman for the 2018 and 2019 calendar year by former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Stevens-Sollman was recommended in 2012 by then U.S. Mint Deputy Director Richard Peterson and named by Geithner. She was reappointed in 2016 by Deputy U.S. Mint Director Rhett Jeppson and named by Treasury Secretary Jacob J. Lew.

Uram and Stevens-Sollman remained serving the CCAC beyond their established terms until replacements could be appointed and seated.

Recognition

Gibson presented Uram and Stevens-Sollman with framed certificates accompanied by 3-inch U.S. Mint bronze medals depicting Alexander Hamilton, the first secretary of the Treasury.

Both Uram and Stevens-Sollman were also able to select, for inclusion with the Hamilton medal, a 3-inch bronze duplicate of any congressional gold medal of their choice for which the CCAC considered and recommended proposed designs during their tenure.

Uram selected the medal recognizing the Office of Strategic Services, the World War II forerunner of the Central Intelligence Agency, and requested the obverse side facing out.

For her bronze duplicate medal, Stevens-Sollman selected the St. Regis Mohawk Code Talkers medal, one of 33 Code Talkers medals for which the CCAC recommended proposed designs honoring Native American tribes that served in the U.S. military during World War II.

Uram was separately recognized for his two one-year terms as CCAC chairman and awarded another 3-inch bronze duplicate medal of his choice; Uram selected the bronze duplicate medal depicting Israeli leader Shimon Peres, with the reverse design depicting a dove of peace facing out.

The chairman’s recognition did not include a second Hamilton medal.

The 11-member CCAC was established in 2003 to replace the decade-old Citizens Commemorative Coin Advisory Committee, which was responsible solely to consider designs for commemorative coin programs.

Now, like the Commission of Fine Arts, the CCAC considers proposed designs for all U.S. coins and medals.

The CFA has been doing so since 1910.

