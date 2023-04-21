CCAC to present session at ANA's World's Fair of Money

Visitors to the upcoming 2023 American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh will get an opportunity to learn more about the work of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee and the U.S. Mint.

A special 90-minute presentation titled “Coins and Medals of the United States: Role of the CCAC, Congress and the United States Mint” will be held Aug. 9 starting at 5 p.m. in Room 336.

Committee chairman Dr. Lawrence S. Brown Jr. promoted the event with a post at the Collectors Universe forums: “Picture a team of talented individuals who are passionate about designing coins that truly capture the spirit of America. This panel of experts hold public meetings, and guess what? They want to share their amazing collaboration with you, the public, and the coin collecting community!”

The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee was established by an act of Congress in 2003 with the purpose of advising the secretary of the Treasury on matters related to themes and designs of circulating and bullion coinage, congressional gold medals and other medals as well as commemorative coinages. The 11-member panel includes representatives of the numismatic community, specialists in art and history and individuals recommended for service by congressional leaders. A term on the CCAC is four years.

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The secretary of the Treasury receives the report from the CCAC after the group’s meetings. The CCAC has held three meetings in 2023, most recently on April 18. Agenda items included a pair of congressional gold medal designs and designs for the upcoming Greatest Generation Commemorative Coin Program and Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Commemorative Coin Program.

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