Two new CCAC members sworn in for four-year terms

Numismatist Kellen Hoard and sculptor Darla Jackson are the newest members of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee.

Two new members of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee were sworn into four-year terms April 18. They are sculptor Darla Jackson and collector Kellen Hoard.

Jackson was appointed March 23 by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen as being specially qualified in sculpture or medallic arts. Jackson fills the vacancy created by the expiration of the four-year-term of sculptor Robin Salmon, vice president of collections and curator of sculpture at Brookgreen Gardens in South Carolina.

Philadelphia sculptor Jackson received a bachelor of fine arts degree in sculpture in 2003 from Moore College of Arts.

After receiving challenge grants in 2011 and 2013, Jackson founded the Philadelphia Sculpture Gym, a membership-based community sculpture studio.

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Jackson currently teaches figure modeling and moldmaking at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts in Philadelphia and at various workshops throughout the country.

According to Jackson’s online profile, her work has been exhibited at the Philadelphia Art Alliance, Seraphin Gallery, Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, the Woodmere Art Museum, and Fleisher Art Memorial, as well as the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Massachusetts, Thinkspace Gallery in Culver City, California, and the Delaware Center for Contemporary Arts in Wilmington, Delaware.

Jackson has also exhibited internationally.

Kellen Hoard

Hoard, a collector since the age of 9, graduated from high school in Washington State in 2022. At age 17, Hoard was named the American Numismatic Association’s Young Numismatic of the Year for 2021.

Hoard is currently a student at the Elliot School of International Affairs at George Washington University.

Yellen named Hoard April 2 as a representative of the general public to a four-year term on the CCAC.

Hoard has served since 2019 on the board of directors of the Pacific Northwest Numismatic Association.

He is a member of the ANA, PNNA, American Numismatic Society, Numismatic Bibliomania Society, and several other numismatic organizations.

Outside of numismatics, Hoard has experience in politics, civics, student journalism, and public policy.

Hoard replaces on the CCAC fellow collector Sam Gill, a collector since childhood, and a truck transportation, logistics and technology expert, and certified public accountant, who has had his own successful consulting firm for over 20 years.

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