The American Numismatic Association will hold its 51st annual Summer Seminar this June on the campus of Colorado College, near the ANA headquarters in Colorado Springs.

The annual American Numismatic Association Summer Seminar remains one of the best deals in our shared hobby. When else can you attend classes in your choice of several dozen subjects taught by experts in their fields and attended by people just like you — collectors with a passion for learning?

I attended my first ANA Summer Seminar decades ago as a 20-something staff member of Coin World, probably in 1977 or 1978, taking the beginner’s class in coin grading, as I recall. I have been back to take new courses a couple of times, most recently to learn more about Colonial coinage.

The classes are great. Here are a few of the 2019 classes that you might enjoy taking:

Inside Coin World: Collector finds Chicago businessman’s lucky silver dollar giveaways: Responses to collector questions, market trends for the 1895-O Barber dime, and the impact of the first grading guide are all the focus of columns in the April 15 “Coin World.”

Grading U.S. Coins: These classes are among the most popular every year, and for good reason. Knowing how to grade coins is essential even if you decide to buy only those coins certified by third-party grading services. The ANA is offering two introductory classes and a mid-level class during both the week of June 15 to 20 and the week of June 22 to 27. If you have any interest in these, register quickly. They tend to fill up fast due to their popularity.

Detection of Counterfeit and Altered Coins: Both introductory and advanced classes are offered during the 2019 seminar. As with the grading classes, the counterfeit detection courses fill quickly.

Introduction to Early United States Paper Currency: The Summer Seminar is not exclusively for collectors of U.S. coins. Many courses are offered that focus on paper money, world coins of various kinds and much more. This class covers paper money issued during the Revolutionary War through the federal issues of the 19th century, ending in 1899.

Intaglio Engraving: A bank-note engraver from the Bureau of Engraving and Printing will teach students how to engrave printing plates. Students will actually engrave plates and be able to create prints from intaglio engravings.

Secrets of the Flying Eagle and Indian Head Cents: If you are interested in the first small U.S. cents, this is the course for you. You will learn a lot about these two very popular series of U.S. coins.

You will find the course catalog here.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter