ANA rallies collectors to urge congressional support for Morgan and Peace dollars bill

If the legislation is approved, some of the proposed 2021 Morgan dollars would be struck at the former Carson City Mint in Nevada.

The American Numismatic Association has issued a call to action for coin collectors to contact their congressional representatives to seek support for legislation calling for the production of 2021 Morgan and Peace dollars marking the centennial anniversary of the transition between the two series.

One element of H.R. 3757, introduced on July 15 by U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo., on behalf of himself and Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., is production of an unspecified number of 2021-CC Morgan dollars at the former Carson City Mint in Nevada.

The 2021 commemoratives would bear the CC Mint mark that appeared on coins struck at the facility from 1870 through 1893, including Morgan dollars from 1878 through 1893. The Carson City facility currently houses the Nevada State Museum.

Deborah Muehleisen, ANA marketing and communications director, noted that the organization’s home page, on its website at www.money.org, contains full details on the proposed legislation and how to go about contacting congressional representatives and includes a full listing of all 435 members of the House of Representatives.

Muehleisen said the ANA would be distributing informational flyers at the ANA World’s Fair of Money Aug. 13 to 17 in Rosemont, Illinois, to drum up support for H.R. 3757.

The support of 290 members is necessary for the proposed bill to progress in the legislative process.

Organizations support bill

The legislative initiative was spearheaded by Thomas J. Uram, a current ANA board member, president of the Pennsylvania Association of Numismatists, and chairman of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee, and CCAC member Michael Moran.

Uram sought the assistance of the ANA in the drive for congressional support for the bill, since the organization is designated in the bill to receive 40 percent of the net surcharges from the combined sale of 500,000 2021 Morgan and Peace dollars.

The National World War I Museum & Memorial in Kansas City, Missouri, would also receive 40 percent of the net surcharges, with 20 percent designated for the Nevada State Museum.

Each coin will carry a $10 surcharge in its purchase price. Net surcharges reflect the revenues after the U.S. Mint recoups all of its production and associated costs.

ANA President Gary Adkins believes that the commemorative silver dollars will ignite interest in the numismatic hobby and urged collectors to contact their federal legislators in Washington, D.C.

Uram has the congressional support details also posted on the PAN website and has also reached out to other numismatic organizations, including the Central States Numismatic Society.

“We have shared PAN’s facebook post about this on the CSNS Facebook page,” said CSNS President Mitch Ernst July 24. “Our share of the PAN post has already reached 201 people and has had 56 engagements 19 hours after us sharing it. So, to that extent, yes, we are trying to bring the attention of collectors to this proposed legislation.”

Ernst said he would seek to have an article published in the next issue of the CSNS journal, The Centinel, addressing the legislation and continue to use social media regarding any updates.

Collector support

Collector support for the measure is also being seen in the form of emails to Coin World and comments on social media sites sponsored by Coin World and other companies.

These comments from the Coin World Facebook page are typical:

➤ “I’d definitely buy, and I haven’t bought new Mint products since the 1980s.” — from a collector.

➤ “Put us down for 100 pieces, thinking this would be a big hit!” — from a dealer.

➤ “Could be a nice coin, but definitely need household limits so the collector that wants just one can get it!” — from a collector.

➤ “Would be nice coin to have but cost per coin would be to high.” — from a collector.

➤ “If the price was right, I would LOVE to add a CC Morgan to my Morgan collection!” — from a collector.

➤ “That’s exciting news but they have to make the dies exactly like the originals. Using laser technology, it could be done.” — from a collector.

Collectors have voiced concerns about mintage and household purchase limits. The bill limits the mintage to 500,000 pieces combined for the 2021 Morgan and Peace dollars struck at all Mints in all finishes.

