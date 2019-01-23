Mnuchin appoints Thomas J. Uram to lead CCAC in 2019

Thomas J. Uram is the 2019 chair of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee.

Numismatist Thomas J. Uram of Washington, Pennsylvania, has been appointed by Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin as chairman of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee, succeeding Mary N. Lannin.

Lannin returns to the CCAC as a regular member. She is in her second term after being recommended on both occasions by the House minority leader, who between 2011 and 2019 was Nancy Pelosi, now Speaker of the House.

Uram serves as president of the Pennsylvania Association of Numismatists, is a member of the American Numismatic Association Board of Governors and is certified as an ANA exhibit judge. He is also a member of several other clubs and community organizations

He is serving his second four-year term on the 11-member coin and medal advisory panel.

The chairmanship is a one-year appointment.

Uram’s second CCAC term ends in 2021.

Uram was appointed to his first four-year term on the CCAC in 2012 upon the recommendation of then Speaker of the House John Boehner.

Upon completion of his first term, Uram was reappointed to a second term, this time by Boehner’s successor, Speaker Paul Ryan.

