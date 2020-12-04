2021 FUN convention canceled by health concerns

Health concerns and uncertainty about future conditions have led the Florida United Numismatists board of directors to cancel 2021 FUN convention, which had been scheduled for Jan. 7 through 10 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando.

The convention would have been the 66th annual event held by the Florida organization devoted to serving collectors of coins, paper money, medals and tokens.

“It was a very difficult decisions, but we must cancel the FUN 2021 convention,” said FUN president Bob Hurst. “The board of directors agreed to continue as long as the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests stayed at 10% or less in Orange County, Florida. Currently, it is at 14%, and we cannot wait to see if it will go down. Making the decision to cancel this 66th annual show was not made in haste. I hope to see all of you at Summer FUN 2021.”

The FUN board said it had worked hard to attempt to make the show a reality, putting in measures designed to increase safety and taking necessary precautions for dealers, service providers and attendees. Mandatory masks, hand sanitizer and daily temperature checks were part of the announced protocol in show plans.

“I know this was an incredibly difficult decision of the entire FUN board, but it was a correct one,” remarks Heritage Auctions CEO Steve Ivy. “In the final analysis, the wellbeing of FUN and its members is the ultimate consideration.”

Clubs had expressed reluctance on the part of their membership to attend the show due to conditions, providing a good indicator that the public is not yet comfortable in attending large-scale events.

Hotel reservations booked through FUN’s official housing bureau will be automatically cancelled. Previously mailed bourse fees will be refunded.

The FUN board will meet in early 2021 to discuss plans for the Summer FUN show scheduled in July 2021.

