2023 Native American dollar sales launch set for Feb. 6

The U.S. Mint will open sales on Feb. 6 for any bags, rolls and boxes of circulation quality 2023 Native American dollars that have not already met their sales limits through subscription.

The U.S. Mint will open sales Feb. 6 of 25-coin paper-wrapped rolls, 100-coin canvas mini bags and 250-coin boxes of rolled circulation-quality 2023 Native American dollars from production at the Denver and Philadelphia Mints as limited-edition numismatic products priced above face value.

The reverse design created by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Benjamin Sowards and sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill illustrates the nation’s first Native American prima ballerina, Maria Tallchief, and four additional dancers in balletic poses.

In addition to Tallchief, four other American Indian ballerinas from Oklahoma achieved international recognition in the 20th century, including her younger sister Marjorie Tallchief, Yvonne Chouteau, Rosella Hightower, and Moscelyne Larkin. Celebrated as the “Five Moons,” their legacy of achievement and inclusion continues to influence ballet.

The 2023 reverse is paired with the series’ common obverse design of Sacagawea and son by sculptor Glenna Goodacre first introduced on the Sacagawea dollar in 2000.

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The 25-coin rolls, with a sales limit of 14,000 rolls each from the Denver and Philadelphia Mints, are offered for $34.50 per roll; the 100-coin bags, limited to 1,700 bags each from the Denver and Philadelphia Mints, are priced at $117.50 each; and 250-coin boxes, limited to 1,710 boxes each from the Denver and Philadelphia facilities, are priced at $289.75.

Each product is currently also available to pre-order by subscription.

Marie Tallchief quarter dollar

Tallchief will also be honored on the last of the five 2023 American Women quarter dollars, to be released into circulation by the Federal Reserve later this year and offered by the Mint in numismatic versions in sets, bags and rolls.

The quarter dollar depicts Maria Tallchief spotlit in balletic pose, and her Osage name, which translates to “Two Standards,” written in Osage orthography. It was designed by Ben Sowards, Artistic Infusion Program designer, and sculpted by Joseph Menna, United States Mint Chief Engraver.

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