Mint unveils 2023 Native American dollar design

The approved reverse design features Maria Tallchief centered in front of four other Native American ballerinas from Oklahoma — Maria’s younger sister, Marjorie Tallchief, Yvonne Chouteau, Rosella Hightower, and Moscelyne Larkin.

The United States Mint has announced the approved reverse design for the 2023 Native American dollar.

The reverse design recognizes Osage Nation prima ballerina Maria Tallchief, who will also be recognized on the reverse of the fifth of the five American Women quarter dollars to be issued for 2023.

The approved reverse design for the 2023 Native American dollar was designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program designer Ben Sowards and sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill.

The approved reverse design features Maria Tallchief centered in front of four other Native American ballerinas from Oklahoma — Maria’s younger sister, Marjorie Tallchief, Yvonne Chouteau, Rosella Hightower, and Moscelyne Larkin.

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Celebrated as the “Five Moons,” their legacy of achievement and inclusion continues to influence ballet today, according to the U.S. Mint’s design narrative.

The reverse is paired with the common obverse for the series depicting Sacagawea carrying her infant son, Jean-Baptiste, on her back. Sculptor Glenna Goodacre’s design was first introduced in 2000 into circulation on the Sacagawea dollar.

Native American dollars were last released into general circulation in 2011, but circulation release ceased at the same time as a moratorium on the circulation of Presidential dollars was issued.

The circulation quality finish 2023 Native American dollars from the Denver and Philadelphia Mints will be available in 25-coin rolls, 100-coin bags and 250-coin boxes from the U.S. Mint beginning Feb. 6.

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