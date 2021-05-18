2020-W palladium coins back on sale

The U.S. Mint re-opened sales May 2 for the Uncirculated 2020-W American Eagle palladium $25 coin.

The United States Mint reopened sales of its Uncirculated 2020-W American Eagle palladium $25 coin on May 2, with no household order limit.

New orders will be filled with coins available from canceled orders and returns, as well as unsold inventory.

The sales reboot is nearly eight months after the coins initially were listed as “unavailable” soon after their initial issue.

The Mint first offered the product, with a maximum mintage authorized of 10,000 coins, on Sept. 24, priced at $3,000 per coin. The household order limit was one coin. The Mint’s Sept. 27, 2020, sales report lists 9,971 Uncirculated 2020-W American Eagle 1-ounce palladium $25 coins sold. The Mint’s May 9, 2021, sales report identified total sales of 9,233 coins.

U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White indicated that U.S. Mint officials were not disclosing how many of the palladium American Eagles were available for sale on the reboot.

Within hours of release in 2020, customers had placed orders for enough of the maximum mintage of 10,000 coins to make the coin “unavailable.” “Unavailable” indicates the inventory of the product is depleted, but that more could become available later, as did happen on May 2.

The U.S. Mint priced the palladium American Eagle at $3,550 when it reopened sales.

On May 6, the price of the coin was increased to $3,650, and on May 12, it was reduced to $3,600. The Mint’s recently mailed 2021 Collector’s Guide lists the price at $3,300.

