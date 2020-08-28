The Uncirculated 2020-W American Eagle palladium coin is limited to an issue of 10,000 coins.

The Uncirculated 2020-W American Eagle palladium coin will be limited to an issue of 10,000 coins when released by the U.S. Mint at noon Eastern Time Sept. 24.

Specific pricing for the coin, subject to change with fluctuations in the spot price of palladium, will be announced closer to the release date. Orders will be limited to one coin per household.

This is the first time the U.S. Mint is striking a palladium American Eagle with an Uncirculated “matte” finish since introducing the palladium American Eagle option in 2017.

Each coin contains 1.0005 troy ounces of .9995 fine palladium. With a face value of $25, each coin measures 1.34 inches, or 34.036 millimeters, in diameter, and bears a reeded edge.

The legislated designs are an obverse design using sculptor Adolph A. Weinman’s original obverse of the Winged Liberty Head dime introduced in 1916 and, for the reverse, Weinman’s original 1906 design for the reverse of the American Institute of Architects annual gold medal first awarded in 1907.

The U.S. Mint issued palladium American Eagles in a bullion version in 2017 (15,000-coin mintage), a Proof version in 2018 (mintage 15,000) and a Reverse Proof version in 2019 (30,000-coin mintage).

The 2017 and 2018 issues sold out, but while sales for the Reverse Proof 2019-W American Eagle palladium coin surpassed the edition limits of the two prior coins, sales slowed well shy of reaching the doubled amount available for the 2019 edition. As of the U.S. Mint’s Aug. 16, 2020, sales report, just 17,691 of the maximum 30,000 coins authorized were sold. The numismatic product is still available to interested buyers, and as of Aug. 24, was being offered at $2,850 per coin.

