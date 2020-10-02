Palladium 2020-W American Eagle close to sellout

The U.S. Mint opened sales Sept. 24 for the limited-edition Uncirculated 2020-W American Eagle palladium $25 coin, and most of them sold in three days.

The U.S. Mint is still accepting orders for the limited-edition Uncirculated 2020-W American Eagle palladium $25 coin despite sales totals within 29 coins of the mintage limit.

Sales began Sept. 24 at $3,000 each for the 10,000 coins available, with 9,135 coins sold the first day.

As of Sept. 27, sales reached 9,971. On Oct. 1, orders were still being accepted. The Mint often continues accepting orders on limited-edition products even when a sellout appears imminent, in anticipation of order cancellations. Customers were restricted to one coin per household.

This is the first time the U.S. Mint is striking a palladium American Eagle with an Uncirculated “matte” finish since introducing the palladium American Eagle option in 2017.

Each coin weighs 1.0005 troy ounces, composed of .9995 fine palladium. With a face value of $25, each coin measures 1.34 inches, or 34.036 millimeters, in diameter, and bears a reeded edge.

The legislated designs are an obverse design using sculptor Adolph A. Weinman’s original obverse of the Winged Liberty Head dime introduced in 1916 and, for the reverse, Weinman’s original 1906 eagle design for the reverse of the American Institute of Architects annual gold medal first awarded in 1907.

The U.S. Mint issued American Eagle palladium coins as a bullion version in 2017 (mintage 15,000), a Proof version in 2018 (mintage 15,000), and a Reverse Proof version in 2019 (mintage 30,000).

The 2017 and 2018 issues sold out. Sales for the Reverse Proof 2019-W American Eagle palladium coin, as of the U.S. Mint’s Sept. 27, 2020, sales report, have reached 17,959 of the maximum 30,000 coins authorized.

The Reverse Proof 2019-W palladium coin is still available to interested buyers, and as of Oct. 1, was also being offered at $3,000 per coin.

