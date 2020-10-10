Mint stops taking new orders for the 2020 American Eagle palladium coin

The U.S. Mint has not yet announced a sellout for the Uncirculated 2020-W American Eagle $25 coin.

Orders received by the United States Mint are sufficient to nearly exhaust the maximum mintage of Uncirculated 2020-W American Eagle palladium $25 coins.

The Mint’s Oct. 4 sales report indicates 9,997 of the 10,000 coins available were recorded sold. The product option is no longer available and the Mint is not accepting any new orders for the coin.

The product listing on the United States Mint’s website at www.usmint.gov identifies a “Remind Me” link with the proviso “Enter your email address or cell number to receive any back-in-stock messages we send related to this product.”

The U.S. Mint will notify interested customers who were unable to place an order, should coins become available from order cancellations while the bureau conducts order reconciliation for the product.

With previous limited-edition products, the Mint has offered coins from canceled orders to other interested customers in the order in which they submitted their request to be notified of additional product.

The Mint has sometimes also simply offered the product again in an additional sale, when sufficient quantities became available from returned product or orders canceled before shipment.

The palladium issue went on sale at noon Eastern Time Sept. 24 at $3,000 per coin. Orders were limited to one coin per household.

