2016-S quarters Proof sets sales to resume

The graphics for the corrected packaging, top, illustrates, second from left, Cumberland Gap National Historical Park. The lower image is the error packaging that illustrated Cumberland Falls State Resort Park, resulting in the product being delayed and new packaging produced.

The 2016-S America the Beautiful quarter dollars Proof set goes on sale Feb. 23 after the U.S. Mint corrected a packaging error.

2016-S copper-nickel clad and silver coins for the two five-coin America the Beautiful quarter dollar Proof sets will be housed in packaging bearing correct graphics depicting Cumberland National Historical Park in Kentucky.

The original packaging illustrated scenery from Cumberland Falls State Resort Park instead of the national park. That packaging was scrapped for an undisclosed cost and new packaging produced.

The graphics affected are on the back of each box — a white box for the Proof copper-nickel clad coins and black for the .900 fine silver Proof coins.

The copper-nickel clad Proof set goes on sale Feb. 23 for $14.95 each, with the silver Proof quarter dollars set available March 7 at $31.95 each.

Connect with Coin World: