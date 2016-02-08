U.S. Mint releases 2016 quarter launch details

Sgt. William Jasper, returning the regimental flag to the ramparts while under attack in 1776 from a British ship, graces the reverse of the Fort Moultrie (Fort Sumter National Monument) quarter dollar. The official launch ceremony is set for Nov. 17.

A young Theodore Roosevelt on horseback surveying the terrain near the Little Missouri River is featured on the reverse of the Theodore Roosevelt National Park quarter dollar, set for official launch on Aug. 25.

The official launch ceremony for the 2016 Harpers Ferry National Historical Park quarter dollar is June 8.

The reverse of the Cumberland Gap quarter dollar features a frontiersman gazing across the mountains to the West.

The official launch ceremony for the 2016 Cumberland Gap National Historical Park quarter dollar is April 11.

The United States Mint has provided release ceremony details for the four remaining America the Beautiful quarter dollars for 2016.

The launch ceremony for the Cumberland Gap National Historical Park quarter dollar is slated for 11 a.m. Eastern Time at Cumberland National Historical Park Visitor Center, Pinnacle View Road, in Middlesboro, Ky. Home Federal Bank in Middlesboro will handle the coin exchange following the launch ceremony, where cash can be exchanged for $10 face value rolls of circulation-quality quarter dollars that have never seen circulation.

A coin forum is set for 3 to 4 p.m. April 10 at the C.V. Whitney Convention Center, Pine Mountain State Resort Park, 1050 State Park Road, in Pineville. The senior official representing the U.S. Mint will be J. Marc Landry, plant manager at the Philadelphia Mint.

Connect with Coin World:

Additional details for remaining quarter launch ceremonies for 2016 are:

??Harpers Ferry National Historical Park Quarter Launch

Wednesday, June 8, 2016

10:00 a.m. (ET)

Harpers Ferry National Historical Park

Lower Town, Hamilton Street along the Shenandoah River

Harpers Ferry, WV 25425

??Theodore Roosevelt National Park Quarter Launch

Thursday, August 25, 2016

10:00 a.m. (MT)

Theodore Roosevelt National Park

Painted Canyon Visitor Center

I-94, Exit 32

Medora, ND 58645

??Fort Moultrie (Fort Sumter National Monument)

Thursday, November 17, 2016

10:30 a.m. (ET)

Fort Moultrie (Fort Sumter National Monument)

1214 Middle Street

Sullivan’s Island, SC 29482

More details will be shared by the U.S. Mint as they become available.