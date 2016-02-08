U.S. Mint releases 2016 quarter launch details
- Published: Feb 8, 2016, 8 AM
The United States Mint has provided release ceremony details for the four remaining America the Beautiful quarter dollars for 2016.
The launch ceremony for the Cumberland Gap National Historical Park quarter dollar is slated for 11 a.m. Eastern Time at Cumberland National Historical Park Visitor Center, Pinnacle View Road, in Middlesboro, Ky. Home Federal Bank in Middlesboro will handle the coin exchange following the launch ceremony, where cash can be exchanged for $10 face value rolls of circulation-quality quarter dollars that have never seen circulation.
A coin forum is set for 3 to 4 p.m. April 10 at the C.V. Whitney Convention Center, Pine Mountain State Resort Park, 1050 State Park Road, in Pineville. The senior official representing the U.S. Mint will be J. Marc Landry, plant manager at the Philadelphia Mint.
Additional details for remaining quarter launch ceremonies for 2016 are:
??Harpers Ferry National Historical Park Quarter Launch
Wednesday, June 8, 2016
10:00 a.m. (ET)
Harpers Ferry National Historical Park
Lower Town, Hamilton Street along the Shenandoah River
Harpers Ferry, WV 25425
??Theodore Roosevelt National Park Quarter Launch
Thursday, August 25, 2016
10:00 a.m. (MT)
Theodore Roosevelt National Park
Painted Canyon Visitor Center
I-94, Exit 32
Medora, ND 58645
??Fort Moultrie (Fort Sumter National Monument)
Thursday, November 17, 2016
10:30 a.m. (ET)
Fort Moultrie (Fort Sumter National Monument)
1214 Middle Street
Sullivan’s Island, SC 29482
More details will be shared by the U.S. Mint as they become available.
