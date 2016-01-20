More U.S. Mint packaging mistakes delaying products

A total of 12,000 of the sets with the packaging gaffe were already shipped to customers who ordered them before the U.S. Mint suspended sales.

Examples of the set with the packaging error are beginning to show up on ebay for only a few dollars above their original issue price.

Thousands of boxes for the Proof 2016-S America the Beautiful quarters set have to be scrapped because the image second from left representing the Cumberland National Historical Park actually depicts Cumberland Falls State Resort Park and not the national park.

Coming on the heels of a delay in the release of the Proof and Uncirculated 2016-P Mark Twain silver dollars because of a printing error, another packaging mistake has sidelined the sales of three other 2016 numismatic products from the U.S. Mint.

Affected are the five-coin 2016-S America the Beautiful Quarter Proof set, and the 12-coin 2016-S Proof and 2016-S Silver Proof sets.

The 2016-S America the Beautiful Quarter Proof set went on sale Jan. 11. Tom Jurkwosky, director of the Mint's Office of Corporate Communications, said Jan. 20 that 12,000 of the sets with the printing error on the box were shipped to the customers who ordered them before sales were suspended.

According to Jurkowsky, the image on the packaging depicts the Cumberland Falls State Resort Park — not the Cumberland Gap National Historical Park, the subject of the second quarter dollar to be released in 2016.

U.S. Mint officials released the following statement Jan. 20:

"The United States Mint has suspended sales of its 2016 America the Beautiful Quarter Proof Set after discovering a printing error (incorrect image of the Cumberland Gap National Historical Park) on the product’s packaging. The same error also affected the 2016 Mint Proof and Silver Proof sets which had not yet been placed on sale.

"The Mint has suspended sales of all three of these products to correct the packaging error. We expect all three products to be available for sale in the April timeframe and customers may check the link below for exact updates regarding product availability as they become available. Customers that have received the 2016 Quarter Proof Set may return their product for replacement.

"The Mint deeply regrets the error and any inconvenience it has caused to its customers."

2016 commems delay

The 2016-P Mark Twain silver dollars were scheduled for release Jan. 14, the same day the Proof and Uncirculated 2016-W Mark Twain gold $5 coins went on sale.

Sales of the silver dollars were delayed because the certificate of authenticity had an error in information describing the silver dollar's reverse design.