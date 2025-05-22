Numismatic leader David L. Ganz passes at 75

Mr. Ganz held the Numismatic Literary Guild’s Clement F. Bailey Memorial Award, the NLG’s highest honor named after the organization’s founder. The award was presented during the ANA’s Summer Anniversary Convention in Seattle, Washington, in 1990.

David L. Ganz, a prominent numismatic attorney, author, Democratic politician in New Jersey and a former president of the American Numismatic Association Board of Governors, died May 20 in New Jersey at age 75.

For a number of years, Mr. Ganz battled Parkinson’s disease, but did not let its progressive effects slow him down.

Mr. Ganz earned his bachelor of science degree in foreign service from Georgetown University in 1973 and his law degree in 1976 from St. John’s University.

He specialized in the law relating to numismatics. Mr. Ganz served as counsel at various times for Bowers & Ruddy Galleries, Numismatic Fine Arts, Stack’s, and the four firms involved with the “Apostrophe” sales. He was general counsel for the Professional Numismatists Guild, the Numismatic Literary Guild and the Token & Medal Society. He was legislative counsel for the ANA from 1978 to 1981 and again from 1983 to 1995.

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He was noted for his service beyond the capacity of his profession. He was elected to the ANA board of governors, serving from 1985 to 1991; then as vice president 1991 to 1993; then as 48th ANA president from 1993 to 1995.

He served on the board of the Token and Medal Society from 1981 to 2006, including a term as president from 2004 to 2006. Mr. Ganz was a Life Fellow of the American Numismatic Society, an Associate Member from 1974 to 1985, and a Fellow from 1985 to 1992. He served on the board of directors for the Industry Council for Tangible Assets after 1983. His other work included director of The Coalition for Equitable Regulation & Taxation.

Mr. Ganz received the James U. Blanchard Lifetime Achievement Award from ICTA in 2009. He received the Glenn Smedley Memorial Award in 1995 from the ANA.

He served on the Assay Commission for 1974. He was a consultant to the Subcommittee on Historic Preservation & Coinage of the House Committee on Banking, Housing & Urban Affairs.

Mr. Ganz was a consultant for the Canadian Olympic Coin Program, FAO coin program, Moscow Olympic coin program and the Statue of Liberty coin program. He accepted an appointment by Act of Congress to the design panel for the 1992 James Madison – Bill of Rights coin and 1996 Olympic Coinage. Mr. Ganz was a founding member of the Citizens Commemorative Coin Advisory Committee and served 1993 to 1996. While on the committee, he was a strong advocate for the implementation of the 50 States quarter program.

Since 1965 he contributed more than 3,000 articles to various publications, including Coin World, to which he started contributing a column in February 1977.

He served his own community as a leader, elected to the Borough Council of Fair Lawn, New Jersey, taking office in 1998. He was elected mayor from 1999 to 2006. He was a county supervisor (Freeholder) in Bergen County, New Jersey, from 2002 to 2011.

A funeral service will be held in Paramus, New Jersey, on May 23. Burial took place in Elmont, New York. Memorial tributes to David Ganz are being accepted at the Bergen County Animal Shelter.

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