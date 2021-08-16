Israel anniversary coins salute artificial intelligence

2025 Israel coins recognize the nation’s 77th anniversary and its position as a world leader in implementing artificial intelligence in an ever-changing world. The Proof .999 silver 2-NIS coin is shown.

Israel is a small land with great impact that stands at the forefront of artificial intelligence (AI), contributing to the advancement of various fields of life.

One of the leading countries with creative solutions that reshape the reality of our lives, Israel has come to be known as the “Start-Up Nation.” With scores of research and development centers, it has become fertile ground for thousands of companies and entrepreneurs involved in the development of groundbreaking technology, including AI.

In recent years, AI has attained a place of honor in the global high-tech industry; in Israel in particular, AI has come to be of significant use in a variety of fields: healthcare, transportation, agriculture, defense and more.

In tribute to these technological advances and in recognition of Israel’s 77th anniversary, Israel Coins & Medals Corp. has commissioned the Holy Land Mint for special coins. These issues are recognized by the Bank of Israel as legal tender.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

Obverse features include the Israel State Emblem, “Israel” in English, Hebrew and Arabic, “Independence Day 2025” in English and Hebrew, face value and Mint mark. To the right, circular and linear shapes symbolize Artificial Intelligence.

The reverse features the shape of a human head and within it, an AI chip at the location of the brain, with a Star of David in its center. Around the head, circular and linear shapes represent the forms of data processing in AI. The inscription “Artificial Intelligence” appears in the upper border in Hebrew, English and Arabic. The designs are by Osnat Eshel.

Three different denominations are being produced, each with the similar designs. The Prooflike 1-New-Israel-Shekel piece is 30 millimeters in diameter and composed of .925 fine silver, weighing 14.4 grams. Its maximum issue size is 1,800 pieces.

The Proof 2-NIS coin has a diameter of 38.7 millimeters. In a .999 fine silver composition, it weighs 31.1 grams, with a maximum issue of 2,800 coins.

Only 555 of the Proof 10-NIS coins will be issued. The .917 fine gold, 30-millimeter diameter pieces weigh 16.96 grams.

For ordering instructions, visit the Israel Coins & Medals Corp. at https://en.israelmint.com.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on X (Twitter)



Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.