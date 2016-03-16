Dallas-based precious metals dealer JM Bullion now accepts Bitcoin from bullion buyers, and even gives them a discount.

1. Buying bullion with bitcoins

A well-known Dallas precious metals dealer has recently announced that it now accepts Bitcoin as a standard form of payment, CoinDesk reports.

JM Bullion has become one of several American-based precious metals dealers (Agora Commodities and Amagi Metals are two others, per CoinDesk) that will accept the digital currency, and will do so through a partnership with the start-up bitcoin integration company BitPay.

Disclaimer: CoinDesk is a subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which has an ownership stake in BitPay.

RELATED: Bullion for bitcoins? Yes, that's a thing

The bullion dealer explains its acceptance of Bitcoin on its website.

“We are proud to now accept bitcoin payments,” the JM Bullion Payment Methods page reads, before detailing a preference for virtual currency purchases. “Bitcoin orders offer a 4% discount over credit/debit card orders.”

2. Proof 2017 American Eagle platinum coin a throwback

The Eagle Soaring Above America reverse introduced on the Proof and bullion American Eagle platinum $100 coin in 1997 is chosen for use as the reverse of the 20th anniversary Proof 2017-W platinum coin.

The CCAC reviewed the designs Tuesday.

3. Hiker in Israel stumbles upon rare piece

Laurie Rimon set out on a hike with her outdoor group in Israel's eastern Galilee countryside earlier this week and crossed paths with a coin known by only one other example.

“When she picked it up she realized it was an ancient gold coin. The group’s guide, Irit Zuk-Kovacsi, contacted the Israel Antiquities Authority with the help of archaeologist and veteran tour guide Dr Motti Aviam, and within two hours an IAA representative joined the group of hikers in the field,” the Israel Antiquities Authority said.

Rimon will receive a certificate of appreciation for her discovery, although she admits, “It was not easy parting with the coin.”

4. Connect with Coin World:

5. Precious metals pricing

Kitco.com lists the following prices per ounce Wednesday at 12:05 p.m. ET:

Gold: $1,228.90

$1,228.90 Silver: $15.240

6. Hot topics

Check out three interesting stories from the last couple of days:

7. Something Social