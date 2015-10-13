Gold kilo bar marks first year of online bullion from Royal Mint

The Royal Mint is expanding its bullion offerings, adding a cast kilogram gold bar to its products for investors.

Press release from the Royal Mint:

Marking the anniversary of a successful first year for its bullion trading website, www.royalmintbullion.com, the Royal Mint has announced the addition of a new kilogram gold cast bar to its offerings.

With a 57 percent increase in bullion sales since the launch of the trading site in September 2014, the 1,000-year-old organization is expanding both the bullion range and that of its Royal Mint Refinery brand.

While the Royal Mint remains a very British institution, its bullion customers are truly international. With customers that span nearly 35 countries, including USA, India, China and Canada, the new kilo gold cast bar presents a high-value purchase opportunity for serious investors and those who wish to own and trade larger amounts of gold.

Revived earlier this year after an absence of 47 years, the world-renowned bullion Royal Mint Refinery brand expanded the bullion range to offer gold and silver minted bars bearing the historic marque. The kilo bar, like all Royal Mint bullion bars, bears the branded RMR logo, established trademark since 1852.

In today’s diverse and competitive bullion market, RMR branded bars are a trusted and economical way of owning gold and silver with the Royal Mint offering bullion bars of .9999 fine gold and .999 fine silver in a variety of weights, from one gram to 100 grams.

Customers will be given the option of having the bullion delivered direct to their home through an insured postal service, or to store their gold in the Vault, the Royal Mint’s on-site precious metal storage facility — which is protected at all times by the Ministry of Defence.

By purchasing bullion direct from www.royalmintbullion.com and storing it in the Vault, customers can benefit from a buy-back facility, assured that their physical Bullion will be held securely outside of the banking and London Clearing System. This means it can be liquidated, at customer’s request, at any time.

The Royal Mint’s trading website provides constantly updated live prices for gold and silver at a rate linked to the current precious metal price so that customers can confidently buy at the best possible price.

Chris Howard, the Royal Mint’s Director of Bullion, says, “We launched royalmintbullion.com a year ago, which opened up gold trading to an audience that may previously have been put off by the perceived complexities of the market. To date, we have already attracted more than 12,000 customers from across the world. Our 1,000 year history and world-renowned heritage means that we are globally recognised as a reliable authority on precious metals. As royalmintbullion.com passes its first anniversary and begins to mature, we wanted our offering to reflect this and felt the Kilo Gold Cast Bar adds depth to our range and will appeal to the serious investor.”

The kilogram gold bar measures 53 millimeters wide and 118 millimeters long, and is eight miliimeters thick.

The cost of the Kilo Bar, as with all bullion products, will vary depending on the price of gold at the time of purchase.