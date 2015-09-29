United States Mint exhausts supply of Bombay Hook bullion

The United States Mint has sold out of its allotment of 2015 Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge 5-ounce silver bullion coins.

The 45,000 2015 Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge silver bullion quarters dollars offered Sept. 28 by the U.S. Mint to its authorized purchasers sold out within the first 24 hours.

The Uncirculated 2015-P numismatic version of the 5-ounce Bombay Hook coin goes on sale at noon Eastern Time Oct. 8, priced at $149.95.

The U.S. Mint plans to offer the 2015 Saratoga National Historical Park 5-ounce silver bullion coins to authorized purchasers beginning Nov. 30. It is the fifth and final 2015 5-ounce silver bullion issue. The 2015-P Saratoga National Historical Park 5-ounce silver Uncirculated coin is set to go on sale to collectors at noon Eastern Time Dec. 3 priced at $149.95.

The bullion coins in the series, without Mint marks, are not sold to the public. They are sold directly through a network of authorized purchasers who buy the coins at the closing London PM spot price of silver per ounce on a given day plus a premium of $9.75 per coin.

The coins may then be resold to other customers in the marketplace.