Precious Metals

Here's what the West Point Mint's bullion vault looks like

Coin World Senior Editor Paul Gilkes took video of the bullion vault the last time he was at the West Point Mint.

 

2. Precious metals pricing

Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce as of 6:36 p.m. ET Tuesday:

3. Hot topics

Check out the three most-read stories of the last couple of days:

  1. Royal Canadian Mint issues first coin with color, fine art glass, glow paint

  2. Investors are bullish on bullion coins from the U.S. Mint: Monday Morning Brief, July 27 02:23

  3. Will the American Liberty High Relief gold coin be a success?

4. Silver American Eagle bullion bounces back

Community Comments

Headlines