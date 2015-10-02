American gold Eagle bullion coin demand causing delays

Demand for gold American Eagles and other bullion coins are creating secondary market shortages, according to U.S. and bullion coin dealer Mike Fuljenz.

The U.S. Mint sold more American Eagle gold bullion coins during the third quarter of 2015 than the entire first half of the calendar year, according to U.S. and bullion coin dealer and analyst Mike Fuljenz.

In his latest Metals Market Report, Fuljenz writes: "The September sales of American Eagle Gold coins (through September 25) totaled 113,500 gold ounces, up from 101,500 ounces for all 31 days in August. Demand for gold and silver in the third quarter (which ends Wednesday, September 30) has been extremely strong, dwarfing the first half of the year. Demand increased after the stock market collapsed, as investors sought gold as a safe haven in turbulent times."

Authorized purchasers added to the September monthly total after Fuljenz published his comments. In total, the U.S. Mint recorded sales of 125,500 ounces of gold American Eagles for the month. When added to the 101,500 ounces of gold sold in August and the 170,000 ounces sold in July, the thrid-quarter total was 397,000 ounces.

In contrast, the Mint sold 273,500 ounces of gold American Eagles during the first six months of 2015.

Fuljenz also addresses the Mint's weekly allocations for silver American Eagles.

"The U.S. Mint is not alone in scrambling to meet higher investment demand for bullion coins," Fuljenz writes. "In Canada, the silver Maple Leaf coins are also subject to small weekly allocations. 'Rationing' is the 'new normal' around the world, as investors continually call dealers demanding more products, which often are not available immediately."