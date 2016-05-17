Gold American Eagle bullion sales well ahead of 2015

Through the close of business May 16, the U.S. Mint reached cumulative sales of 21,576,500 American Eagle silver bullion coins.

Sales by the U.S. Mint of American Eagle gold bullion coins, especially the 1-ounce coins, are running ahead of 2015 figures.

Cumulative sales by the U.S. Mint of American Eagle gold bullion coins are well ahead of 2015 levels, with 1-ounce coin sales totals more than double over the same time last year.

According to the U.S. Mint's sales figures through May 16, the Mint recorded sales of 381,500 ounces of gold American Eagles — 305,000 in 1-ounce coins, 18,500 ounces in half-ounce coins (74,000 coins), 17,500 ounces in quarter-ounce coins (70,000 coins), and 40,500 ounces in tenth-ounce coins (405,000 coins).

In comparison, during the first five full months of calendar year 2015, the Mint recorded sales of 197,500 ounces of gold American Eagles — 136,000 ounces in 1-ounce coins, 16,500 ounces in half-ounce coins (33,000 coins), 14,500 ounces in quarter-ounce coins (58,000 coins), and 30,500 ounces in tenth-ounce coins (305,000 coins).

Sales are also higher in the Mint's second gold bullion coin prorgram. American Buffalo 1-ounce gold bullion coin sales for 2016 through May 16 total 89,500 coins. During the first five months of 2015, sales reached 75,500 coins.

In addition, American Eagle silver bullion coin sales through May 16 reached 21,576,500, with the week's sales absorbing the Mint's weekly allocation of 1 million coins. The Mint sold a record 47 million silver American Eagles in calendar year 2015, a number that could have been much higher if the Mint could have secured more planchets for production and sales were not cut off in mid-December so production could shift to 2016-dated coins.