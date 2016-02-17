Mint still allocating American Eagle silver bullion

American Eagle silver bullion coins are still on weekly allocation, with the U.S. Mint making 1 million coins available to authorized purchasers on Feb. 16.

The U.S. Mint continues to add to its 2016 sales total for American Eagle silver bullion coins, with another 803,000 coins sold Feb. 16.

The U.S. Mint's cumulative total 2016 sales of American Eagle silver bullion coins reached 8 million coins Feb. 16.

For the week beginning Feb. 15 (President's Day) the allocation available to authorized purchasers was 1 million coins. Because of the holiday, Feb. 16 was the first day that authorized purchasers were able to place orders for the available coins.

They wasted no time, immediately placing orders for 803,000 of the silver bullion coins available. Remaining available are 197,000 coins. The next weekly allocation will be announced Feb. 22.

Connect with Coin World:

No additional sales were reported for the 2016 Shawnee National Forest 5-ounce silver bullion quarter dollar, leaving the cumulative sales total to date at 75,000 coins. The Mint made available an initial allotment of 120,000 of the 3-inch diameter silver bullion coins, and could increase production should demand warrant it. Sales of the 2016 Shawnee National Forest 5-ounce coin began Feb. 1.

Gold American Eagles

Like the American Eagle silver coins, sales for American Eagle gold bullion coins and American Buffalo gold bullion coins began Jan. 11.

Cumulative sales of American Eagle gold bullion coins through Feb. 16 are:

??1-ounce, $50: 124,000 ounces (124,000 coins).

??Half-ounce, $25: 13,000 ounces (26,000 coins).

??Quarter-ounce, $10: 9,500 ounces (38,000 coins).

??Tenth-ounce, $5: 17,500 ounces (175,000 coins).

Gold American Buffalo $50

Cumulative sales of American Buffalo 1-ounce gold $50 coins through Feb. 16 total 40,000 coins.