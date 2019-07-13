Ukraine expands series of bank notes with new denominations

The National Bank of Ukraine is completing the five-year upgrading of its currency system with the scheduled release of a new 50-hryvnia note on Dec. 20 and a 200-hryvnia bill on Feb. 25.

The National Bank of Ukraine is completing the five-year upgrading of its currency system with the scheduled release of a new 50-hryvnia note on Dec. 20 and a 200-hryvnia bill on Feb. 25. They join the already issued 20-, 100-, 500-, and 1,000-hryvnia notes.

The new notes are similar to the ones they replace at first glance only. The main images, size, and colors are the same, but the bank pointed out in its Nov. 26 announcement that the differences make the new issues more secure, better protected from counterfeiting, more convenient for cash payments, and less costly to the government.

The bank claimed that as a result of its efforts, the hryvnia’s security features are as good as those of the world’s leading currencies, with the result that the level of counterfeiting of Ukrainian money is consistently low.

The notes’ embossed elements are more pronounced, with features for visually impaired people. The ultraviolet and infrared characteristics have been improved. The serial number is printed in black in a font with characters varying in height as it runs vertically down the right edge of the bill’s back.

In addition, two innovative security features on the new 100-, 500-, and 1,000-hryvnia notes are also included on the 200-hryvnia note. One is an optically variable device using a magnetic ink called SPARK. When the note is tilted, the effect of a bright light stripe movement occurs and the color changes on the stylized image of a water lily. The other element is a window thread with the denomination and the hryvnia symbol. The thread produces a dynamic light effect where the background image moves in a different direction as the banknote is tilted.

The National Bank of Ukraine will also introduce 5- and 10-hryvnia coins to gradually replace bank notes of the same denominations.

