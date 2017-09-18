Turkmenistan updates manat bank notes with anniversary issues
- Published: Jan 16, 2021, 9 AM
The Central Bank of Turkmenistan, on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the country’s neutrality on Dec. 12, introduced new modified bank notes in of 1-, 5-, 10-, 20-, 50- and 100-manat denominations.
The “neutrality” is a reference to the time since the death in 2006 of a Soviet era relic, the dictator Saparmurat Niyazov. After the breakup of the USSR in 1991, he continued local communist party control and was named president for life by his hand-picked parliament in 1999.
The country is now nominally a presidential republic, although the former Communist Party, now called the Democratic Party of Turkmenistan, is the dominant party, and the presence of serious opposition parties is window dressing.
The new notes are modified versions of those issued in 2017, with the addition of an iridescent multi-colored logo for the anniversary on the face of each. The central figure on each denomination is a historical figure from the nation’s past, a pair of Seljuk sultans, a khan, a poet, and figures from epic stories. Other Turkmenistan notes, from 2009, 2012, 2014 and 2017 remain legal tender.
