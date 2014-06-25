Mark Anderson receives IBNS Amon Carter Jr. exhibit award

Mark Anderson, right, was presented with the Amon Carter Jr. Award for Best World Paper Money Exhibit by Joe Boling on behalf of the IBNS during the recent International Paper Money Show. Anderson's exhibit was "The Spanish Private Banks - Currency Issuance 1782-1874."

Mark Anderson won the Amon Carter Jr. Award for Best World Paper Money Exhibit from the International Bank Note Society during the 38th Annual International Paper Money Show in Memphis, Tenn.

Anderson’s exhibit was titled “The Spanish Private Banks — Currency Issuance 1782-1874.”

Also during the show, IBNS presented literary awards for articles published in the IBNS Journal during 2013 and books published that same year.

Peter Symes was awarded the Fred Philipson Award, the IBNS’s top literary award to recognize the best article published in the journal during the previous year.

Symes winning article was “Banknotes in Abyssinia and Ethiopia: A Story of British and American Interests.”

The first-place book of the year award went to Printed in Palestine: The Second World War Emergency Notes of Syria, Lebanon and Djibouti, printed by the Government Printer Palestine by Raphael Dabbah.

Second place went to Theo van Elmpt for Bank Van De Nederlandse Antillen: Paper Currency 1828 to 2010, Vol. 2 1962-2010.

Howard A. Daniel III won third place for Cambodia Coins and Currency — Catalog and Guidebook of Southeast Asian Coins and Currency, Vol. 111.

Honorable mention book awards went to:

? ?Bulgarian Paper Money Catalogue 2013 by Ed. Andrei Kraptchev.

? Modeas y Billetes de Colombia by Pedro Pablo Hernandez.

? Syrian Money — Early 20th Century to the Present Day by Adnan Djaroueh.

? Viet-Nam Monete & Bankconote by Massimiliano Valota.

The second-place literary award for articles published in the IBNS Journal in 2013 went to Christian Funke for “Tokens of Transformation and Contesting Power: Iranian Banknotes in Revolution and Turmoil” and third place was awarded to Mahdi Bseiso for “A Glimpse into Jordan’s Currency through its 500 fils and 1.2 dinar notes.”

Winners of honorable mention literary awards were:

? ?Antti Heinonen, “Replacement Banknotes in Finland: the Quest for More Efficiency in Note Printing.”

? Malik Aftabl Maqbool Joiya, “Images of the World’s Holy Sites found on Paper Money.”

? John Martin, “RBS Diamond Jubilee Commemoratives: The Greatest Modern Banknote Rarities?”

? Stefano Poddi, “Coupons from Italian POW Camps in British India a Reminder of a Harsh Era.”

? ?Peter Symes, “The Sixth and Seventh Issues of the Banknotes of Bangladesh.”

For more information about the IBNS annual meeting and election of officers, visit the IBNS website. Write to IBNS General Secretary/U.S. Membership Secretary Roger Urce, Box 289, Saint James, NY 11780-0289, or email him.