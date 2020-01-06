Contributor

Michele Orzano served as editor of Paper Money Values magazine and the Paper Money section. She has written extensively on legislative and legal topics and has won major state and national awards in graphic design and feature and news writing. Michele was essential in Coin World's ambitious coverage of the 50 State quarters circulating commemorative coin program and since 1993 has written most of the paper money coverage. She graduated from Ohio State University with a bachelor of arts in journalism.