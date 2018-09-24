The BEP has closed its online store and will be selling its products online exclusively through the U.S. Mint website. Here are answers to some of your questions.

The Aug. 28 announcement that the Bureau of Engraving and Printing and United States Mint formed a partnership for the exclusive online sales of BEP products through the Mint’s website raised a number of questions, since in partnering with the Mint, the BEP would close its own online store on Sept. 17.

The BEP tried to answer some of them in a communique on Sept. 12. These are some of the questions anticipated by the BEP and its responses (edited for length):

Why are BEP products being sold on the U.S. Mint’s website?

The two agencies formed a partnership to sell BEP products through the Mint’s e-commerce system. This offers collectors, gift-givers, and others a better experience and greater variety of numismatic currency products.

I used to purchase products directly from BEP. What should I know now that I’m purchasing BEP products from the Mint?

1. The purchase of BEP products from catalog.usmint.gov or 1-800-USA-MINT are subject to U.S. Mint Terms and Conditions.

2. The Mint charges a nominal fee to cover shipment and the return policy window is within 7 days of receiving your product.

3. Ordering and paying for purchases at the Mint: The Mint does not accept orders by mail or fax. The Mint does not accept payment by check. However, PayPal is accepted, which has the option to fund payments from a checking account.

4. All registered customers who make three or more purchases within a calendar year qualify for the U.S. Mint’s Loyalty Program.

See the Mint website, www.usmint.gov, for specifics on all the above.

Why can’t I use my BEP customer account on the Mint’s website?

BEP customer accounts were not transferred to the U.S. Mint. Current BEP customers are encouraged to set up a new account on the Mint’s website. Although purchases can be made from the U.S. Mint without setting up an account, doing so will allow customers to take advantage of benefits like the Mint’s Loyalty Program, product notifications, easier order tracking, and paying with PayPal. Opening an account on the Mint website is easy and takes only a few minutes.

I am a BEP bulk customer. What do I do now?

BEP bulk sale customers should continue to place orders through BEP at 1-800-456-3408. To become a bulk customer contact BEP’s bulk program directly at 1-800-456-3408.

Following the transition, how can I return a product I purchased at a BEP retail location?

If you purchased a product at a BEP retail location, you can return it to that same location. The Mint does not accept or process returns for products purchased from BEP retail locations through its website or call center.

How can I access my past BEP order history?

For products purchased through the BEP website prior to September 17, 2018, contact BEP directly at 1-800-456-3408 or by email at Moneyfactory.sales@bep.gov.

