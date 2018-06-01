The BEP is printing Series 2017 $1 Federal Reserve notes for additional banks. Shown here are uncut sheets of the notes printed for collector sales.

The Bureau of Engraving and Printing’s Report of Federal Reserve notes printed for April 2018 offers a little bit of good news for collectors of modern paper currency, and prospects that the remainder of the year should bring a lot more.

The Federal Reserve System’s print order for the 2018 fiscal year included all denominations except the $2 note. But only the Series 2017 $1 and $20 with the facsimile signatures of U.S. Treasurer Jovita Carranza and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and the Series 2013 $100 note with those of Rosa Gumataotao Rios and Jacob Lew had been printed as of April 30.

No Series 2017 $5, $10, or $50 notes were printed yet. The $5 note is still being printed with the Series 2013 designation. The fiscal year ends Sept. 30.

The only Series 2017 $1 notes printed at the Washington facility so far this year are regular issues for the New York (B) and Atlanta (F) banks, and star notes for the Atlanta bank. With the addition of new regular Minneapolis (I) notes, and Minneapolis and St. Louis (H) star notes, the Fort Worth, Texas, plant’s output now includes those, plus St. Louis and San Francisco (L) regular issues, and Chicago (G) regular and star notes.

The population of Series 2017 $20 notes is thus far limited to Philadelphia (C), Richmond (E), and Atlanta notes, plus New York star notes from the Washington facility, and San Francisco regular and star notes from Fort Worth BEP plant.

The $100 denomination is only printed at the Fort Worth facility. With the addition of April’s 25,600,000 notes for the Dallas (K) district, the full roster for regular issues is: Boston (A), New York, Cleveland (D), Richmond, Atlanta, St. Louis, and Dallas. The only Series 2013 $100 star notes are for the New York and San Francisco banks. No $100 notes have been printed for the Philadelphia, Chicago, Minneapolis, and Kansas City banks.

