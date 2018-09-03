The BEP is also offering the World War I Commemorative $2 Collection, with two $2 notes and a commemorative engraved print.

The Bureau of Engraving and Printing is offering its third 2018 intaglio print and a $2 note collection, both commemorating U.S. involvement in World War I.

The final issue in the Bureau of Engraving and Printing’s 2018 Intaglio Print Program was released on Aug. 14 at the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money in Philadelphia and is now available for collector purchase. “Victory” completes the three-piece World War I 100th Anniversary Commemorative Collection.

“Victory” celebrates the Nov. 11, 1918, armistice between the Allies and Germany that ended World War I. The featured image is the reverse of the series 1918 $1 Federal Reserve Bank note showing a bald eagle in flight holding the Stars and Stripes in its talons. The other images are also contemporary to the war — including the vignette of President Woodrow Wilson that was later used on the Series 1934 $100,000 gold certificate, a note not issued to the public.

The other two prints, “Entry” and “Homefront,” went on sale Jan. 23 and March 8, respectively, and are still available.

The BEP is also offering the World War I Commemorative $2 Collection. The set features Series 2013 $2 notes from the Federal Reserve Banks of New York and Atlanta with matching serial numbers beginning with 2018, and a commemorative engraved print of the back of the Series 1918 $2 Federal Reserve Bank Note showing a vignette of the battleship New York.

The World War I 100th Anniversary commemorative “Victory” card is priced $20 through the BEP gift shops and at $22.50 by mail order or internet. The World War I Commemorative $2 Collection is priced $49.95.

The products will be available for purchase before Sept. 17 here; after that date, BEP products may be purchased at the U.S. Mint website.

