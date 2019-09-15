Bank of Mexico expands use of polymer with latest note

The Bank of Mexico put its new 20-peso bill commemorating the bicentennial of national independence into circulation on Sept. 24.

The Bank of Mexico put its new 20-peso bill commemorating the bicentennial of national independence into circulation on Sept. 24.

The 120- by 65-millimeter, predominantly red and green polymer note is the sixth in Series G and the first to have a vertical format on one side and a horizontal one on the other. The polymer 100-peso note is exclusively vertical, while the polymer 50-peso note and cotton paper 200-, 500-, and 1,000-notes are horizontally oriented on both sides.

The face of the bank note consists of a fragment of the anonymous artwork titled “Solemn and Peaceful Entrance of the Army of the Three Guarantees to Mexico City on September 27th of the Memorable Year 1821” that is part of the collection of the National Museum of History, Chapultepec Castle, located in Mexico City.

The back subject is the mangrove trees in the Sian Ka’an Biosphere Reserve in the state of Quintana Roo, a World Natural Heritage Site. Fauna associated with the red mangrove is represented by a crocodile and a chocolate heron. Each back in Series G highlights one of six national ecosystems that are World Heritage Sites recognized by UNESCO.

The security features of the new bill as described by Banco de Mexico are touch-sensitive relief printing, linear backgrounds, a multi-color denomination, a color change element, fluorescence, and a transparent window.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter