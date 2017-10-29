Bank of England auction raises funds for two charities

This sheet of £20 Bank of England bank notes was among the items sold to raise funds for two charities.

The Bank of England designated two charities for attention in 2019/20, Pancreatic Cancer UK, and YoungMinds, an organization working with youth having mental health issues.

A total of £243,040.98 ($330,000) was donated to the charities. Included in that amount are donations to each of over £47,800 (or $65,000) proceeds of the polymer J.M.W. Turner £20 charity bank note auction.

The sale was conducted by Spink on April 8 in London. The highest bid for a single note was £7,500 for the Turner £20 bank note with serial number AA01 000010. The highest bid was £15,000 for a full uncut sheet of 45 £20 notes.

Diana Jupp, CEO of Pancreatic Cancer UK, said: “We’re so grateful to the Bank of England for the opportunity to be part of such a historic event. Pancreatic cancer does not stop during a global pandemic — thousands of people up and down the UK are facing this cruel disease and will be especially vulnerable at this time. The money raised from the auction will help us be here for people who need support from our specialist nurses today, and will help us continue the cutting-edge research needed to transform survival for the deadliest common cancer now and in the future.”

Emma Thomas of YoungMinds, said: “We’re thrilled to be one of the charities that Bank of England’s auction for the new £20 note is supporting. It’s fantastic to be a part of such a unique and significant milestone where the money raised is needed now more than ever in our fight for the mental health of children and young people across the UK.”

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter