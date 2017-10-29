Sales of Jane Austen notes raise funds for charities
- Published: Oct 29, 2017, 5 AM
In the aftermath of September’s launch of the new Jane Austen £10 note, on Oct. 6, the Bank of England, in conjunction with Spink, offered 141 of them with low or special serial numbers at a charity auction.
Astuten collectors find that buying a ‘problem coin’ can be a bit of a balancing act, but the rewards can be great. Also in our Nov. 6 issue, Michael Fahey offers some tips on grading Mint State Barber half dollars.
The bank said in a news release that the sale raised £269,338, or $355,300 for three charities. The highest bid for a single note was £7,200 ($9,500) on a Jane Austen £10 with serial number AA01 000010. The highest single bid was £13,500 ($17,800) for an uncut sheet of 54 notes.
The charities were Candlelighters, a group supporting children with cancer and their families in Yorkshire; Haven House Children’s Hospice, which provides free palliative and holistic care for 900 families with children who have life-limiting and life-threatening conditions in London and to its north and northeast; and Macmillan Cancer Support, an organization that helps people living with cancer from the moment of diagnosis through treatment and beyond.
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