Sales of Jane Austen notes raise funds for charities

Sales of examples of the new Jane Austen £10 note with low and other special serial numbers by the Bank of England raised funds for several charities.

In the aftermath of September’s launch of the new Jane Austen £10 note, on Oct. 6, the Bank of England, in conjunction with Spink, offered 141 of them with low or special serial numbers at a charity auction.

The bank said in a news release that the sale raised £269,338, or $355,300 for three charities. The highest bid for a single note was £7,200 ($9,500) on a Jane Austen £10 with serial number AA01 000010. The highest single bid was £13,500 ($17,800) for an uncut sheet of 54 notes.

The charities were Candlelighters, a group supporting children with cancer and their families in Yorkshire; Haven House Children’s Hospice, which provides free palliative and holistic care for 900 families with children who have life-limiting and life-threatening conditions in London and to its north and northeast; and Macmillan Cancer Support, an organization that helps people living with cancer from the moment of diagnosis through treatment and beyond.

