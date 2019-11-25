The Royal Australian Mint will celebrate the centennial of Australia’s famous air travel company Qantas in 2020 with a circulating dollar coin.

To mark the centenary of Queensland and North Territory Aerial Services Ltd. (Qantas), the Royal Australian Mint and the national carrier have revealed a new Australian circulating dollar, a collectible Qantas Centenary 11-Piece Coin Collection set, along with a “Golden Ticket” competition.

The Qantas Centenary commemorative circulating coin “will celebrate the airline’s significant contributions to Australia’s aviation history, tourism industry, economic health, military effort and national identity over the past 100 years,” according to the RAM.

The circulating coin communicates the airline’s anniversary with a depiction of a plane flying through the number 100.

A total of 5 million of the coins are due for release into circulation in February 2020.

The plane is a stylized Boeing Dreamliner, the newest addition to the Qantas fleet. The decorative line pattern on the number 100 emulates fingerprints, signifying that Qantas is a part of Australia’s national identity.

Qantas is the longest continuously operating airline in the world.

Colorful coin set, ‘Golden Ticket’

Acknowledging this historic anniversary for Australia’s pioneering air service, the RAM also presents a collection of 11 Uncirculated 2020 dollars.

Each colored Uncirculated coin features an aircraft or important story relating to the 100 years of the Qantas fleet. The 11th is a special copper coin paying homage to the original Australian Kangaroo penny, the inspiration for the Qantas Flying Kangaroo.

In addition, RAM and Qantas are offering the exclusive opportunity to win 100,000 Qantas Frequent Flyer Points prizes. Ten golden tickets will be inserted into the Qantas Centenary 11-Piece Coin Collection sets for random fulfillment of orders made until Dec. 20, 2019. The sets retail for $180 Australian and have a limit of 40,000 sets.

