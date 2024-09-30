RCM issues $2 coin for Royal Canadian Air Force

Canada has a new circulating commemorative $2 coin in two versions for the centennial of the Royal Canadian Air Force. The design is available with or without color applied.

The Royal Canadian Air Force celebrates its centennial in 2024, and as part of that commemoration, the Royal Canadian Mint on Sept. 18 released two versions of a circulating $2 coin honoring the body.

The coin highlights “this historic milestone and recognize the service of all RCAF personnel,” the RCM said, in a press release.

Unveiling the coin

The circulating commemorative $2 coin, available with or without color, was unveiled at a ceremony at 17 Wing Winnipeg, at Canadian Forces Base Winnipeg, not far from the Mint facility that struck it.

The reverse of the coins, designed by Canadian illustrator Pui Yan Fung, features stylized depictions of aircraft flown by RCAF personnel past and present.

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The inner core features the RCAF roundel above a Model H of the CC-130 Hercules in flight, the mainstay of the RCAF transport fleet for over 60 years; the upward trajectory of the Hercules is a nod to the RCAF motto Sic itur ad astra (“Such is the pathway to the stars”). The double dates 1924 2024 appear beneath the soaring CC-130H.

Eight current and historical RCAF aircraft appear on the outer ring, from top to bottom: On the left side, the Finch Mk. II, CSR-123 Otter, F-86 Sabre Mk. 6 and CF-100 Canuck Mk. 5; and on the right, the CT-114 Tutor, CC-115 Buffalo, CF-188 Hornet and CH-146 Griffon helicopter.

The obverse features the effigy of King Charles III designed by Steven Rosati.

The formal creation of the RCAF on April 1, 1924, equipped Canada with a permanent full-time air force. In the century since, the force has supported Canada’s defense, contributed to international peacekeeping efforts, and fostered innovation in aviation. Also, the RCAF supports search and rescue operations and domestic and international communities after natural disasters and emergencies.

The $2 coin has the standard 6.92-gram weight and 28-millimeter diameter of all Canadian circulating $2 coins.

The total mintage is three million coins: two million in color and one million without.

How to collect the coin

The coin entered circulation, but the RCM is also issuing specially wrapped 25-coin rolls of the plain and colorful versions for $79.95 Canadian each, and a Commemorative Collector Keepsake Card featuring two coins, one of each version, for $14.95 Canadian.

Earlier in 2024, three silver coins were issued to mark the RCAF centennial, and these remain available from the RCM. To order any of the coins or learn more, visit a dedicated page on the RCM’s website, www.mint.ca/RCAF.

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