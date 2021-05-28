Available privy-marked 2021 Morgan dollars sell in minutes

The privy-marked 2021 Morgan dollars depict the respective historic Mint mark on a raised oval on the reverse, below the eagle’s tail feathers.

The first two of five 2021 Morgan dollars to be offered by the U.S. Mint “sold out” in a matter of minutes May 24, eliciting numerous complaints from collectors shut out from successfully placing orders for the numismatic products.

The volume of traffic was so high that on May 27, Mint officials announced on the Mint Facebook page that the second and third sales, planned for June 1 and 7, are being postponed to give the Mint time to update its website. No new dates have been announced.

The May 24 sales comprise 175,000 each of 2021 Morgan dollars bearing a CC privy mark or O privy mark, respectively recognizing production of the coins at the Carson City Mint and New Orleans Mint.

The Mint recorded first-day sales of 174,004 for the CC privy-marked Morgan dollar. First-day sales of the O privy-marked dollar were 173,607.

“The product is not technically sold out, but rather all available inventory was depleted, which means we had orders for all of the inventory, but until all cancellations, credit card declines and fraudulent orders are cleared the product will remain in a ‘Remind Me’ status,” U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White informed Coin World via email May 25.

The coins were offered at $85 each, with a household order limit of 10 of each coin, reduced from the originally announced 25 coins per household per product. Secondary market offerings are already listing examples of these first two Morgan dollars on eBay, at more than five times the issue price from the U.S. Mint.

Shipping of the coins was originally announced to begin sometime in October, but a notice in the Mint’s product catalog online now indicates shipping will begin June 13.

The May 24 sales also occasioned the return of the opportunity for customers to place orders by telephone. Access to that ordering option was suspended in mid-March 2020 when COVID-19 safety protocol affected order fulfillment personnel.

Coin World received numerous email and telephone complaints from Mint customers unable to place orders online or by telephone for the privy-marked dollars.

Many telephone customers were met with continued busy signals, and online buyers encountered inability to access the ordering page at all, or inability to complete an order after product was placed in the customer’s basket.

The obstacles began within seconds of the noon Eastern Time sales launch.

The U.S. Mint is producing five 2021 Morgan dollars and one 2021 Peace dollar to mark the 100th anniversary of the transition from the Morgan to Peace dollar designs.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter