Mint of Finland €5 basketball coin in set honors games of Finland

Images courtesy of the Mint of Finland.

The second noncirculating collector coin in the Mint of Finland’s Sport series of €5 coins celebrates basketball. The coin, part of a nine-coin series, is being released Aug. 24.

The Mint of Finland’s second ringed-bimetallic €5 coin in a nine-coin sport series celebrates basketball.

The coin is set for release on Aug. 24 and is part of a coin series struck by the Mint of Finland in tribute to the sports loved by Finnish people.

The Sports coin series was launched with a coin for gymnastics, and coins for figure skating and volleyball are also due for release in 2015.

The obverse of the Basketball coin carries a tight view looking up from directly below the net, as two hands clamor for the ball, the intended target within reach.

The common reverse features a track, the nation’s name and the year of issue.

Nora Tapper designed the sport coins.

According to the Mint of Finland, Finnish basketball is currently experiencing a boom, largely due to the performances of the men’s national team, Susijengi (Wolf Team).

The ringed-bimetallic coins have a copper-aluminum-nickel ring and a copper-nickel core.

The €5 coin weighs 9.8 grams and measures 27.25 millimeters in diameter.

A maximum of 50,000 Uncirculated examples and 10,000 Proof examples are available.

Proof coins are available individually in special packaging for €22. Uncirculated examples are available at face value in 10-coin lots, or individually in special packaging for €10 each.

Ordering opens Aug. 10 through the Mint of Finland's online shop.

