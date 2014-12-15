Mickey Mouse kilo silver, gold coins join Disney program

Only 28 examples of the kilogram gold coin are available for purchase, at about $54,196 U.S. each.

The kilogram Proof .9999 fine gold $5,000 is large, measuring almost 14 millimeters thick and nearly 76 millimeters in diameter.

Mickey Mouse, as seen in Steamboat Willie, is making a comeback.

Back to coins, that is.

The Disney character known as Mickey Mouse made his first feature appearance in the 1928 movie Steamboat Willie. Earlier in 2014, the New Zealand Mint jointly released Steamboat Willie coins with the Perth Mint. The 2014 1-ounce silver and quarter-ounce gold coins sold out quickly.

On Dec. 12, New Zealand Mint announced that 2015 kilogram Proof .999 fine silver and Proof .9999 fine gold coins of the same design would be issued. The kilo silver coin is denominated $100 and the kilo gold coin is denominated $5,000.

The reverse of both coins features a sculptured representation of Mickey Mouse at the wheel of his handcrafted boat. The inscription “Steamboat Willie 1928” completes the design.

The obverse carries the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II, the year-date and the denomination.

Both coins weigh 32.151 ounces.

The silver coin measures 100.6 millimeters in diameter and 14.6 millimeters thick. The gold coin is 75.6 millimeters in diameter and 13.9 millimeters thick.

Each coin is individually numbered on the rim, and each is individually packaged.

The silver coin has a mintage limit of 1,928 pieces, and retails for $1,928 New Zealand dollars ($1,491.69 U.S. at current exchange rates). The gold coin has a mintage limit of 28 pieces and retails for “around” $70,000 NZD (or $54,196 U.S.), according to the New Zealand Mint, but no more exact pricing is publicly available.

These coins are issued by New Zealand Mint and struck by the Perth Mint.

New Zealand Mint Chief Executive, Simon Harding, said in a press release: “We recognise that most of our regular collectors will not be able to get their hands on these heavy weight Disney coins. We hope though, that some of these will end up in public spaces for all to enjoy, as these coins represent the ultimate expression in the art of minting.”

To learn more about the silver coin, visit the New Zealand Mint website.

Further details for the silver coin and gold coin are available at the Perth Mint website.