Market Analysis: Aureus of Marcus Aurelius as Augustus

  • By Steve Roach , Coin World

  • Published: Oct 27, 2023, 12 PM
This gold aureus struck in Rome around 177 by Marcus Aurelius as Augustus has a soulful depiction of the stoic philosopher on the obverse and a representation of Rome’s food bounty on the reverse. It sold for $25,200 at Heritage’s recent World and Ancient Coins Platinum Night.

Images courtesy of Heritage Auctions.

Few ancient coins attract collectors of U.S. coins like Roman Imperial gold does.

The gold aureus was a Roman denomination originally valued at 25 silver denari. Collectors are drawn to the history and art of these coins, as seen in a gold aureus struck in Rome around A.D. 177 by Marcus Aurelius as Augustus, who ruled from 161 to 180, that sold for $25,200 at Heritage’s World and Ancient Coins Platinum Night session on Aug. 17. It was graded Mint State, Fine Style by Numismatic Guaranty Co. with NGC Ancients assessing 5/5 and 3/5 for strike and surface, respectively.

Heritage noted the superb military, armored portrait of the aged emperor, consistent with his reputation as a philosopher and stoic.

The reverse depicts Annona, a personification of the harvest, holding two grain ears in her lowered right hand and a cornucopia in her other arm, flanked by a grain-filled modius and a ship stern. The imagery reinforced the emperor’s careful administration of the Roman Empire’s food supply.

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