Market Analysis: Aureus of Marcus Aurelius as Augustus

This gold aureus struck in Rome around 177 by Marcus Aurelius as Augustus has a soulful depiction of the stoic philosopher on the obverse and a representation of Rome’s food bounty on the reverse. It sold for $25,200 at Heritage’s recent World and Ancient Coins Platinum Night.

Few ancient coins attract collectors of U.S. coins like Roman Imperial gold does.

The gold aureus was a Roman denomination originally valued at 25 silver denari. Collectors are drawn to the history and art of these coins, as seen in a gold aureus struck in Rome around A.D. 177 by Marcus Aurelius as Augustus, who ruled from 161 to 180, that sold for $25,200 at Heritage’s World and Ancient Coins Platinum Night session on Aug. 17. It was graded Mint State, Fine Style by Numismatic Guaranty Co. with NGC Ancients assessing 5/5 and 3/5 for strike and surface, respectively.

Heritage noted the superb military, armored portrait of the aged emperor, consistent with his reputation as a philosopher and stoic.

The reverse depicts Annona, a personification of the harvest, holding two grain ears in her lowered right hand and a cornucopia in her other arm, flanked by a grain-filled modius and a ship stern. The imagery reinforced the emperor’s careful administration of the Roman Empire’s food supply.

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