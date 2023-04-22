Market Analysis: Sales history adds to gold aureus value
- Published: Apr 22, 2023, 3 PM
Recent news of a record-setting ancient Roman gold EID Mar aureus issued by Brutus celebrating the death of Julius Caesar that was returned to Greece as looted cultural property has brought increased attention to provenance — the record of an object’s ownership history — for ancient coins.
Some recent auctions have seen strong results for ancient coins with long-documented histories that are confirmed by evidence like invoices and catalog photos.
Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ Jan. 13 New York International Numismatic Convention auction saw a gold aureus of the Roman emperor Pertinax from A.D. 193, struck at the Rome Mint and graded Numismatic Guaranty Co. Choice Extremely Fine, Strike: 5/5, Surface: 2/5, Fine Style, selling for $27,600.
This coin has an expressive portrait, with the auction house calling it “alluring” while NGC notes that a test cut between the E and L in HELV has been repaired. It benefited from a long history that included auction appearances in 2008, 2006, 2002 and 1951, where it was offered as part of the Leo Biaggi de Blasys Collection.
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