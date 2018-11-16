The December issue of Coin World features several features with a Christmas theme and a look at paper money depicting people you might not recognize.

Cover feature: Coins and paper money from Christmas tales

In his cover feature, Gerald Tebben looks at the many Christmas tales that feature descriptions of coins, from the Bible to the works of Charles Dickens and O. Henry. What coins were used to pay taxes described in the Bible? What coins might have been mentioned in A Christmas Carol and “The Gift of the Magi”?

Gerry also explores how Christmas Day used to be just another work day in the United States, with celebrations forbidden by custom and law. He also looks at the popular 19th century bank notes featuring Santa Claus.

Isle of Man: A long-running Christmas series

For decades the private Pobjoy Mint struck Christmas-themed coins for the Isle of Man to celebrate the holiday. As Jeff Starck reports in his World Coins feature, some coins depicted festive scenes involving transportation at Christmas time. Other coins depicted traditional secular and religious themes. In many, a Manx cat could be seen playing.

The series is very collectible, Jeff writes. A collector can collect the coins by themselves, or versions that were included with an annual Christmas card with traditional designs.

Who are you?: Relative unknowns on paper money

In his second contribution to the December issue, Gerry Tebben looks at U.S. paper money from the 19th century with depictions of historical figures who might be unexpected, or unknown to you, perhaps not mentioned in your school’s history textbooks.

Unlike George Washington and Abraham Lincoln and Benjamin Franklin, these people are mostly obscure today. There is Spencer Clark, for one, and Daniel Manning, and Thomas A. Hendricks. And just who was Joseph King Mansfield?

