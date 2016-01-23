France issues gold, silver coins for soccer contest
- Published: Jan 23, 2016, 5 AM
France joins Romania in kicking off the Union of European Football Association’s Euro 2016 competition on June 10, and to celebrate, the Monnaie de Paris is issuing two new Uncirculated collector coins.
The competition continues through July 10, when a winner will emerge from among some two dozen nations.
The .333 fine silver €10 and .999 fine €100 coins are both being issued at face value, and they both share designs (except for the denomination).
The obverse depicts the legs of a football player about to kick the ball. On the right is the competition’s logo. The lower part of the coin bears the year date surrounded by the Mint mark and Mint master’s mark in a space delimited by grass.
The reverse bears the face value surrounded by branches of oak and laurel evoking the euro sign. The whole motif is framed by hexagonal tracings.
The silver coin weighs 17 grams, measures 31 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 250,000 pieces.
It is offered in rolls of 25 pieces at face value.
The gold coin weighs 1.8 grams, measures 16 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 50,000 pieces.
To order, visit the Monnaie de Paris website.
