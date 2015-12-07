Stork returns to nest on Latvia’s €2 coin

Latvia is reprising a popular coin design to appear on its new circulating commemorative €2 coin.

Latvia’s Nesting Stork design — which first appeared on a 1-lats coin in 2001 — is making its return.

The Bank of Latvia on Dec. 1 launched 1 million circulating commemorative €2 coins with the popular design. The Nesting Stork design, which was designed by Olga Šilova, was the first in a series of special circulating commemorative 1-lats coins issued from 2001 until Latvia adopted the euro on Jan. 1, 2014.

The €2 coin is legal tender in the Republic of Latvia and all the euro area countries.

According to Viesturs Kerus, CEO of Latvian Ornithological Society, around 14,000 pairs of white storks and 180 to 240 pairs of black storks are nesting in the territory of Latvia at present.

A total of 10,000 Brilliant Uncirculated coins are being made available in special souvenir packing for €7.30 at the cashier’s office at the Bank of Latvia.

Another 10,000 coins are available as part of special sets featuring nine Latvian euro circulation coins (the eight standard designs and the special Nesting Stork design).

These sets are also available at the cashier’s office at the bank, for €19 each.

Each country in the euro zone may issue two €2 commemorative coins with special designs per year. In 2015, Latvia has already issued a €2 coin to honor the Latvian Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

A third coin can be issued under a joint program throughout the eurozone, as with the 2015 coin marking the 30th anniversary of the European Union flag.

Latvia’s next €2 coin will bear the image of a cow, designed by artist Gunars Lusis and previously featured on the pre-euro 2-lats circulation coin as a symbol of farming.