Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. coins focus in Michmatist

Articles about world coins depicting Martin Luther King, paper money from Utica, Mich., and new error coin discoveries are highlights of a recent issue of the Michmatist, the official publication of the Michigan State Numismatic Society.

Steven Bieda writes about coins from five different countries — Guinea, Chad, Liberia, Cook Islands and Panama — struck to honor American civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Daniel J. Sheffer shares with readers the success of his quest to collect paper money from his hometown of Utica, having recently acquired a $2 note from the Shelby and Detroit Railroad and a $5 obsolete note from the Bank of Utica.

Ken Potter displays photos he took of new error and die variety coins that turned up at the MSNS fall show. Among these is a repunched Mint mark variety, a 1953-D/D Lincoln cent, found within a “Good Luck” aluminum advertising encasement for a car dealer.

The Michmatist, published quarterly, features dealer ads, show calenders, local club news and much more.

For more information about the society, contact MSNS by mail at Box 87931, Canton, MI 48187, or visit the club’s website at www.michigancoinclub.org. ¦