Denmark releases 20-kroner coin for new king

Denmark has marked the passing of the throne from one ruler to another with a 2024 20-kroner circulation coin.

Denmark has released a new 20-kroner coin to celebrate its newest monarch.

The 2024 Passing the Crown coin was released Nov. 1, to mark King Frederik X’s Jan. 14, 2024, succession of Queen Margrethe II following her abdication.

Denmark has a long tradition of issuing commemorative coins to celebrate special events in the royal family, such as anniversaries. The previous time a Passing of the Crown coin was issued was in 1972, when Queen Margrethe II became monarch following the death of her father King Frederik IX.

The design of the new Passing of the Crown coin follows the tradition of previous issues, as one side features a portrait of King Frederik X in a right-facing profile, while the reverse features Queen Margrethe II, also in a right-facing profile.

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Both portraits were created by sculptor Eva Hjorth. The coin was designed by the Danmarks Nationalbank head of design, Jeanette Skov Jensen.

In total, one million Passing of the Crown coins have been produced. Most will enter circulation as regular coins, but some will be made available to the public as collectors’ versions.

Regular circulation coins featuring King Frederik X are expected to be released during the second half of 2025. These coins will circulate alongside coins that currently circulate.

Denmark’s aluminum-bronze 20-kroner coin weighs 9.3 grams and measures 27 millimeters in diameter.

A 20-kroner coin is currently exchangeable for about $2.87 U.S.

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