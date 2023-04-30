Croatia’s first two commemorative coins denominated in euros celebrate the nation’s contribution to men’s fashion, the cravat (a precursor to the necktie).

Croatia on April 18 issued its first two euro-denominated commemorative coins, less than four months after adopting the euro currency.

The coins honor a fashion accessory that owes its name to the Croats, the cravat, precursor to the necktie.

The Croatian National Bank and the Croatian Mint jointly issued the two coins, which complement each other.

The Brilliant Uncirculated 2-ounce .9999 fine silver €6 coin complements an Uncirculated 1-ounce .9999 fine gold €100 coin of the same theme, Croatia’s contribution to men’s fashion.

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The gold coin is intended to be placed inside a tie-shaped hole in the silver coin.

Artist Nikola Vudrag designed the coins.

The gold coin is shaped like a cravat or necktie. The obverse depicts a modern, diagonally striped tie with stripes alternating between polished and frosted surfaces. The polished stripes feature the legend REPUBLIKA HRVATSKA / 100 EURO / 2023.

Inspired by the original neckties of the Croatian cavalry, the reverse of the gold coin features large checks, also alternately polished and frosted.

The obverse of the silver coin depicts three Croatian horsemen of the French regiment of 1667, shown from head to hip, the left soldier facing the viewer, the others facing left. The casually tied cravat is highlighted as part of their uniform. The legends at the borders read À LA CROATE / REPUBLIKA HRVATSKA 6 EURO 2023.

The silver reverse presents detail from the chest of a formally dressed gentleman wearing shirt and jacket. The scene on the silver coin is complete only when the gold coin is inserted.

The gold coin weighs 31.103 grams, and no dimensions are given.

The silver coin weighs 62.207 grams and measures 60 millimeters in diameter.

The coins’ mintages are limited to 500 pieces each, and they are sold in sets for €4,020.87 (about $4,413 U.S.), directly from the Croatian Mint shop.

The price will change daily based on the precious metal value.

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