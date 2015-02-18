‘Four-layer’ minting technology for Cook Islands coin
The race to offer new minting technology continues with a new coin struck in the name of the Cook Islands, the first coin in a new "four layer" series.
The Antique Finish 2015 Temple of Heaven .999 fine silver $20 coin has a concave, recessed reverse struck using “four-layer” minting technology, according to First Coin Company, a distributor for the coin in the United States. The coin program is being led by MDM, a wholesaler and retailer based in Germany.
The 100-gram coin features a detailed three-dimensional effect based on the four layers of the design, according to the company. The deepest part of the design measures 5 millimeters in depth.
The reverse of the coin depicts one of the caisson ceilings of the Temple of Heaven in Beijing, China.
Built in 1406 by Emperor Yongle, the Temple of Heaven is a masterpiece of Chinese architecture and was named a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1998.
The Temple's Hall of Prayer is where the emperor prayed for good harvests.
The obverse of the coin carries the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II.
The coin weighs 100 grams, measures 55 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 999 pieces.
It comes packaged in a wooden box with display and silver print and serialized certificate of authenticity.
The coin will become available in May, although First Coin Company is now accepting pre-orders for $299.90.
To order the coin, visit the First Coin Company website.
