Charles II medal issued in honor of his father

A silver medal for Charles I, who was executed during the English Civil War, is among highlights in Heritage Auctions’ Aug. 19 and 20 auction.

Charles I was famously executed Jan. 30, 1649, the culmination of political and military conflicts between royalists and parliamentarians in England during the English Civil War that led to his capture, trial, and death.

More than four decades later, his son, Charles II, commissioned numerous medals recalling his father and his sacrifice.

One such medal, in silver, is among various highlights in Heritage Auctions’ Aug. 19 and 20 auction following the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money.

The undated “Death and Memorial” medal, issued in 1695, is graded Mint State 63 by Professional Coin Grading Service.

It is classified as Eimer 162b in British Commemorative Medals and Their Values by Christopher Eimer (2010 edition). The design is usually found in bronze, but sometimes (as with this example) in silver.

The design is by James and Norbert Roettiers at the Royal Mint, then at the Tower of London.

The obverse features an armored bust of Charles I facing right, and the reverse the Hand of God extending a crown above an English landscape.

The legend in Latin translates to “Learn virtue from me, good fortune from others.”

Multiple versions

This version measures 34 millimeters in diameter, with the more frequently encountered versions issued at 50 millimeters.

According to Eimer, the larger medals were advertised in the London Gazette in 1695, with the silver version sold for 25 shillings, five times the cost of the bronze edition.

The auction firm does not list an estimate for the lot, but the firm previously sold this same example in its Aug. 7, 2020, auction for $2,160, including the buyer’s fee.

Consigned: 1695 silver medal honoring Charles I

Condition: Mint State 63

Auction Location: Dallas

Auction Dates: Aug. 19 and 20, 2021

Details: Rare silver medal honors the late King Charles I, who died 46 years earlier

